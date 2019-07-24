Everything can’t be purchased: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said everything cannot be bought. Her remarks came after the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka collapsed.

In an apparent dig at the ruling BJP she said :”One day BJP will discover that everything cannot be bought, everyone cannot be bullied and every lie is eventually exposed”.

Priyanka tweeted that “Until then I suppose, the citizens of our country will have to endure their unbridled corruption, the systematic dismantling of institutions that protect the people’s interests and the weakening of a democracy that took decades of toil and sacrifice to build”.

BS Yeddyurappa of BJP is set to become Karnataka Chief Minister for the fourth time. Twenty lawmakers did not attend the floor test in the 225-member Karnataka assembly.