Evening Talk on Agricultural Costing held at CMA Bhawan

Bhubaneswar: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI)-Bhubaneswar Chapter organised an Evening Talk on Agricultural Costing on Thursday at CMA Bhawan, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar.

CMA CA. D Zitendra Rao, Practicing Cost Accountant, Hyderabad delivered on the organised topic as “Resource Person”. Discussion held in detail on cultivator relates the price, which he receives for the product in the market with his cost of production.

Price Policy followed by the Govt. and the minimum support prices (MSP) for selected important crops. What extent Cost Accountants can render services and can place a proposal to Govt. to evaluate the minimum support price which will be suitable to Farmers, Govt and Public at large. A threadbare discussion and interaction held on agricultural costing.

CMA Saktidhar Singh, Chairman of the Chapter delivered welcome and Key Note Address. CMA Mukesh Chaubey, Chairman, Professional Development Committee facilitates the seminar and CMA Tapas Ranjan Swain, Vice Chairman of the Chapter extended a formal vote of thanks.

On the Occasion, CMA Niranjan Mishra, Central Council Member and Chairman, Indirect Taxation Committee, ICAI, CMA Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak, Regional Council Member and Vice-Chairman, ICAI-EIRC and CMA Uttam Kumar Nayak, Regional Council Member and Secretary, ICAI-EIRC have been felicitated by the Chapter as because, all three dignitaries are belonged to members of Bhubaneswar Chapter and elected to the Central Council and Eastern India Regional Council of the Institute respectively for the term 2019-23 and brought glory to the Chapter and also the State of Odisha.

With collective efforts of Members of Managing Committee and Staff, the Seminar was a grand success. More than 100 Cost and Management Accountants including Invitees/Guests actively participated in the program.