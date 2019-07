Catch up on the top evening headlines

Evening Headlines

1. Direct flight between Bhubaneswar-Surat soon

2. Moon Mission Chandrayaan 2 successfully launched

3. Students form human chain to celebrate Chandrayaan 2 launch

4. Orissa HC asks to complete wheelchair facilities at Srimandir in a month

5. Naveen congratulates ISRO scientists for successful Chandrayaan 2 launch

6. Fire breaks out at MTNL building in Mumbai; 60 people rescued