Evaluation of Matric answer sheets concludes, results to be out by May

Cuttack: The process for evaluation of answer sheets of matriculation examination conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has been concluded.

Board of Secondary Education Chairperson Ramsish Hazra has informed that the results are likely to be out by May.

Around 16,030 teachers examined the answer sheets of Matric, Madhyama, and Open school students at 60 evaluation centres set up across the state

A total of 5,87,720 students have appeared in the matriculation examination that was conducted from Feb 22 at 2953 exam centres this year. The exam concluded on March 8.

Also Read: Matric exam answer sheets evaluation begins