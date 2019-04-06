Evaluation of Matric answer sheets concludes, results to be out by May

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Evaluation of Matric answer sheets
6

Cuttack: The process for evaluation of answer sheets of matriculation examination conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has been concluded.

Board of Secondary Education Chairperson Ramsish Hazra has informed that the results are likely to be out by May.

Related Posts

Bhubaneswar airport creates new record with 41 per cent…

Thunderstorm and lightning alert for 4 Odisha dists

Gudipadva: Sand artist Sudarshan greets nation on Rastriya…

Around 16,030 teachers examined the answer sheets of Matric, Madhyama, and Open school students at 60 evaluation centres set up across the state

A total of 5,87,720 students have appeared in the matriculation examination that was conducted from Feb 22 at 2953 exam centres this year. The exam concluded on March 8.

 

Also Read: Matric exam answer sheets evaluation begins

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.