European Union to blacklist JeM chief Masood Azhar soon

New Delhi: The European Union is expected to blacklist JeM chief Masood Azhar after China blocked India’s move to designate him as a global terrorist.

This is the fourth time that China has blocked the bid to list Azhar as a global terrorist. China had previously prevented the sanctions committee from sanctioning Azhar in 2016 and 2017.

The proposal to get Azhar listed was moved by France and received support from the US and UK.

News agencies said a diplomat from one of the member countries told that China’s move to block the listing is inconsistent with its own stated goals of combating terrorism.

Another Security Council diplomat also blasted Pakistan for being dependent on China to protect terrorist groups and leaders that operate from its soil.