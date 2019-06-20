Ethnic wear retailer Soch announces its Red Dot Sale

Bhubaneswar: The season of shopping hauls is back and Soch, the one-stop destination for all your ethnic needs, has announced its much-awaited Red Dot Sale.

The sale, which kicks off on June 19th at Soch stores across the country, will feature discounts up to 50 percent on a wide selection of sarees, salwar suits, kurtis, tunics and dress materials.

At the Soch Red Dot Sale, you can elevate your wardrobe with cotton and chanderi kurtis in a multitude of colours, featuring refreshing prints and eclectic silhouettes. Then there are salwar suit sets in elegant designs, rich hues and flowing fabrics that make a statement as occasion-wear.

The sarees on discount are versatile and you can pick from a whole range of materials including cotton, silk, georgette, tissue and net. Intricate embroidery and sophisticated style form the hallmark of the sarees on offer. Soch’s Week Wear collection gives you multiple options for your everyday staples.

Some of the brand’s most coveted collections will be part of the Red Dot Sale including Ora, Kia, Azita, Abira, Fiza, Aida, Zia, Zana, Aiza, Zeba, Miris and Ally. Prices start at Rs 398 only after discount.

Make sure to mark your calendar and save the date for the Red Dot Sale! Check out the collection at a Soch store near you or online on sochstore.com. Follow Soch on Instagram at – @sochstories and Facebook at – Soch for regular updates.