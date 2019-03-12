Ethiopian Airlines Crash: Safari trip to Kenya turns nightmare for Indian family

HeadlinesInternational
By pragativadinewsservice
Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Ottawa: The trip to a safari park in Kenya turned into a nightmare for six members of a family from India in Canada who died in Ethiopian Airlines  crash on Sunday.

The Boeing 737 crashed shortly after it took-off from Bole International Airport. The aircraft crashed near Tulu Fara village outside the Ethiopian town of Bishoftu.

All 149 passengers and eight crew on board were killed.

While the Surat-based Vaidya couple were Indian nationals, their daughter, husband and two children were Canadians of Indian-origin.

The family who were living in Canada were heading for a safari vacation. They were about to experience “the trip of a lifetime” in Kenya. But, it was not a reality.

