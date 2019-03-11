Ethiopia plane crash: Indian High Commissioner in Ethiopia asked to provide help

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has asked Indian High Commissioner in Ethiopia to provide all help and assistance to the families of those killed in yesterday’s plane crash.

Four Indians, including an Environment Ministry consultant, were among the 157 killed when a Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines Plane crashed soon after takeoff.

Embassy in Ethiopia has informed that the deceased Indian nationals are Vaidya Pannagesh Bhaskar, Vaidya Hansin Annagesh, Nukavarapu Manisha and Shikha Garg.

Swaraj said in a tweet that Garg was a Consultant with the Ministry of Environment and Forests and she was travelling to attend UNEP meeting in Nairobi. Swaraj said she is trying to reach the families of other Indian nationals and also sought help in finding the families.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar extended condolences to the families of those killed in the incident. In a tweet, Kumar said India’s Mission in Addis Ababa is in touch with the airlines and local authorities.

Notably, a Boeing 737 plane crashed minutes after an early-morning take-off from Addis Ababa yesterday, killing all eight crew and 149 passengers on board.

At least a dozen of the victims were affiliated with the UN. It is believed some passengers could have been heading to a session of the UN Environment Assembly which begins in Nairobi today.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed sadness at the tragic loss of lives and conveyed his sympathies and solidarity with the victims’ families.