Eternal Vigilance is the price for liberty: CEC Sunil Arora

New Delhi: Election Commissioner Sunil Arora today spoke to the Extraordinary Session of the Executive Board of Association of World Election Bodies in Bengaluru.

Arora recalled that Election Commission of India had been closely associated with the formation process of the A-WEB during 2011-12, and was one of the founding members of AWEB in October 2013.

India has been member of the Executive Board since 2013 and took over as Vice-Chair of AWEB since 2017. India continues to promote AWEB’s mission wholeheartedly to promote partnership among Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs) around the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Arora said the constituent units of the A-WEB are the Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs) of different countries, structured to work together and learn from the experiences and best practices from one another. With 115 EMBs from 109 countries as its members, and 20 international organizations as Associate Members, the A-WEB has truly become a global organization to strengthen electoral management in a non-invasive manner.

Citing Thomas Alva Edison – “Genius is one percent inspiration and ninety nine percent perspiration”, Arora said it is especially true about democracy. “It is a very noble idea, which has inspired generation of patriots, reformers and humanists. But it takes a lot of imagination, diligence and professionalism to implement it on ground level. Eternal Vigilance is price that Democratic Countries pay for liberty, said Sh Arora.”

He added “This is particularly true of emerging democracies where despite the political will of the citizens, the persisting status quoist system suffers from ingrained weakness of institutions and trained manpower to conduct free, fair and participatory elections in a transparent manner. An electoral miscarriage might breed distrust towards democratic institutions, he cautioned. “This is where the importance of a multi-lateral organization like A-WEB comes to the fore”, he stated.

Arora recounted that the framers of Indian Constitution were such visionaries that they chose to setup the institution of Election Commission on 25th January 1950 ie. one day before promulgation and formal adoption of our constitution on 26th January 1950. He said Election Commission of India (ECI) has successfully conducted 17 national elections and 388 state elections, thus strengthening the nation’s faith in electoral democracy. He added “ECI stands today as an institution of repute in imparting knowledge and sharing of best practices and skills with other EMBs through its robust International Cooperation Programme.” ECI has signed Memorandum of Understanding on Electoral Cooperation with 26 EMBs and International Organisations.