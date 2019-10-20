Essential vitamins for healthy & glowing skin

Bhubaneswar: Vitamins play a crucial role in nourishing the body and the skin. Intake of adequate vitamins reduces several skin problems and enhances healthy growth.

Here are some important vitamins for healthy skin-

* Vitamin A

Also called Retinol, this is a compound that stimulates the production of new skin cells and actively works to counter acne and signs of aging like the formation of wrinkles and lines.

* Vitamin B3

Niacinamide or nicotinamide – a form of vitamin B3 – is among the eight vitamins responsible for healthy glowing skin.

* Vitamin C

The anti-oxidant properties of vitamin C help prevent acne and protect the skin from the effects of free radicals and the creation of collagen structures.