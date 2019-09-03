ESIC, SBI ink pact to provide e-payment services to beneficiaries

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) would provide e-payment services directly to the bank accounts of all ESIC beneficiaries and payees without any manual intervention.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and SBI today in this regard. In accordance with the agreement, the e-payment services will be carried out as an integrated and automated process.

The SBI would provide e-payment integration with the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) processes of ESIC through its Cash Management Product (CMP) e-payment technology platform.

The e-payment integration would effect statutory benefit payments to ESIC beneficiaries as well as other payees on real-time basis, reducing time lags and delays and at the same time, help to eliminate mistakes and errors caused by repetitive and manual data entries.

The new system will benefit all stakeholders of ESIC. The agreement was signed in the presence of Rajkumar, DG, ESIC and Sunil Wadhera, DGM, SBI.