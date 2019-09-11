Erasama rape & murder conviction: DGP felicitates IO, special PP

Cuttack: Director General of Police, BK Sharma today felicitated the Investigating Officer (IO) and Special Public Prosecutor for speedy conviction in the sensational Erasama rape & murder case.

As per reports, on March 21, 2018, a minor girl was raped and brutally murder under in Erasama PS area of Jagatsinghpur District. Erasama PS IIC Bichitrananda Sethi registered the case u/s 376 (2) (i)/ 376-A/ 376 AB/ 302 of IPC & Sec. 06 of POCSO Act 2012 and took up investigation.

Sethi utilised services of dog squad and collected material evidence through a scientific team. He also conducted inquest over the dead body and sent the dead body to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for autopsy.

The accused Laba alias Kalia Mana was arrested and forwarded to court on March 23, 2018. The case was charge-sheeted on May 21, 2018 (within 60 days) under charges of rape, murder and offence under POCSO Act.

Siba Prasad Majhi, Special Public Prosecutor, Jagatsinghpur prosecuted the case before Addl. Session Judge-cum-special Judge, Jagatsinghpur. The case ended with conviction to accused Laba with the award of capital punishment on September 10, 2019.

To recognise the good investigation work of I.O and special PP, DGP BK Sharma today felicitated IO Bichitrananda Sethi, and Special PP Siba Prasad Majhi in a special function organised at CID, Crime Branch in Cuttack. DGP Sharma appreciated the effort of Sethi and Majhi and advised them to continue with such zeal, spirit and sincerity in the future and bring more laurels for Odisha.

The meeting which was presided over by SK Upadhaya, ADGP Crime was also attended by Amitendranath Sinha, DIGP CID, CB, Ashish Singh, DIGP Central Range, R Prakash, SP Jagatsinghpur, Sri S.S. Mishra, SP Crime.