Epicentre of terrorism is in our neighbourhood: EAM S Jaishankar

Helsinki: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the country “lives in a tough neighbourhood” and faces more than its fair share of national security challenges.

Referring to Pakistan, Jaishankar said that the epicentre of terrorism is “right in our neighbourhood”.

He said the Indian government’s move to revoke Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir has a “national security connotation”.

Addressing the Finnish Institute of International Affairs (FIIA), the minister said that the most prominent national security challenge that India has been subjected to for many decades is the “cross border terrorism”. It has cost more than 40,000 lives in the past 30 decades.

Jaishankar said when subjected to terrorist attacks, any polity that is sincerely committed to the welfare of its people will surely respond.