EOW nabs firm director in Rs 5 crore real estate fraud

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested Gagan Bihari Mishra in connection with a real estate fraud to the tune of Rs 5 crore.

The arrested accused was one of the directors of M/s Tulsi Spices & Foods Pvt. Ltd. and owner of M/s Tulsi Flour Mills.

According to the EOW, Mishra’s son Durga Prasanna, Managing Director of M/S Shree Baladevjew Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., had defrauded about 200 customers of Rs 5 crore.

Durga had promised the customers to provide flats in Tulsi Garden project located near Manguli in Choudwar and had collected huge amount from different intending purchasers. However, he misappropriated the money without providing the flats. Durga Prasanna was arrested on February 1, 2018 and is still in judicial custody.

During the investigation, the EOW learnt that Durga had diverted an amount of Rs 2.92 crores to M/s Tulsi Spices & Foods Pvt. Ltd., the company in which his father is one of the directors.

Similarly, he had diverted an amount of Rs 9.77 lakhs from the account of M/s Shree Baladevjew Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. to the account of M/s Tulsi Flour Mills, which is a proprietorship firm of accused Gagan Bihari Mishra.

The accused Gagan Bihari Mishra has been arrested today and was forwarded to the OPID Court in Cuttack. Further investigation of the case is underway, the EOW said.