EOW arrests second director of PMC Bank

Mumbai: The second director of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank Surjit Singh Arora has been arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai on Wednesday.

According to reports, direct transfers from Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) accounts were found to be made in accounts of Surjit Singh Arora who was arrested on Wednesday in the PMC Bank case. Following this, Arora was called for recording of his statement and later was placed under arrest.

Notably, real estate firm HDIL allegedly accounted for 70 per cent of the bank’s Rs 9,000 crore advances. According to the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing, HDIL’s loans turned non-performing assets, but the bank management hid this from the RBI’s scrutiny.

Deposit withdrawals have been capped at Rs 40,000 over a six-month period, causing panic and distress among the depositors.

Reportedly, the Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to hear on October 18 a plea seeking directions for interim protective measures for insuring around 15 lakh customers whose money is blocked in the scam-hit PMC Bank.