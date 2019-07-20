EOW arrests real estate firm MD from Kolkata for Rs 2.4 crore fraud

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch has arrested the managing director of a real estate company from Kolkata on charges of fraud to the tune of Rs 2.4 crore.

The accused, identified as Dhruti Ranjan Mohanty of Mendhasal village under Chandaka in Bhubaneswar, is the MD of DRM Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

After his arrest, he was produced before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, North 24 Parganas, Barasat, West Bengal and brought to Odisha on transit remand. He was produced before the Designated Court (under OPID Act, 2011), Cuttack today.

According to the EOW, a case was registered against Mohanty on the basis of the complaint of Bijaya Mishra of Sailashree Vihar, Bhubaneswar. She alleged that she had entered into a development agreement with DRM Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. in 2009-11 for construction of a multi-storey building at Mouza-Kalarahanga Tahasil.

As per the agreement, the complainant executed a General Power of Attorney on May 21, 2009 in favour of Mohanty. After completion of the building, the accused allotted six flats as owner share in shape of a letter to the complainant, but never gave her physical possession.

In the later stage, the complainant came to know that the accused has already sold the six flats to six other persons, collected an amount of Rs 2.4 crores from them and misappropriated the amount.

During the investigation, the fact is well established through oral and documentary evidence. Soon after misappropriating the amount accused closed his office and was absconded.

After a thorough probe, the accused was arrested from Kolkata. Further investigation of the case is in progress, the EOW said.