EOW arrests ex-Andhra Bank manager, two others in Rs 7 crore fraud

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested three persons including a former manager of Andhra Bank in connection with fraud to the tune of Rs 7 crore.

The arrested were identified as Prafulla Kumar Sarangi, a former Andhra Bank Manager and secretary of Andhra Bank Employees Housing Co-operative Society and Monoj Mohapatra and Ambika Prasad Mohanty.

Mohapatra, a resident of Naupada in Cuttack and Mohanty who hails from Basudevnagar in Bomikhal area are partners of Hindustan Developers, a real estate firm.

A complaint was lodged with the EOW by Ratikanta Samal of Satabdi Nagar against Sadangi. In his complaint, Samal alleged that accused Sarangi lured him and 160 other investors to deposit Rs 7 crore with Andhra Bank Employees Housing Cooperative Society for purchase of plots at Hindustan Valley Projects of the Society located at Madanpur Mouza.

After receiving the amount, Sadangi directed Manoj Kumar Mahapatra and Ambika Prasad Mohanty, both partners of Hindustan Developers to register plots. Although the property dealers executed sale deeds to the investors during 2009-11, they failed to deliver the possession of those plots.

The investigation revealed that Prafulla Kumar Sadangi had formed the society for the purpose of selling housing plots at a lower price to Andhra Bank Employees. An account was opened in the name of the society at Andhra Bank, Chandrasekharpur Branch and Sadangi was authorised to operate the account.

Being induced by Sadangi, 160 investors mostly bank employees, doctors and other professionals had deposited an amount of Rs 7 crores in the account of the Society. After receiving the amount, Sadangi engaged one property dealer namely Hindustan Developers represented by its partners Manoj Kumar Mahapatra and Ambika Prasad Mohanty and directed to provide developed plots to the investors after executing an MoU.

The property dealers executed sale deeds to these investors during the period 2009-11, but failed to give the possession as the land in questions are not having absolute right, title and possession over the property. Thereafter, in spite of repeated requests by the investors the aforementioned accused persons did not take any step to give possession of these plots with an ulterior motive and misappropriated their hard earned money.

The three accused were forwarded to the court of Presiding Officer, Designated Court (Under OPID Act, 2011), Cuttack. Further investigation into the matter is underway.