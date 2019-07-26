EOSS fever grips Bhubaneswar’s Westside

Bhubaneswar: People of Bhubaneswar, stay tuned for the much-awaited sale by your favourite fashion brand. Westside, India’s preferred fashion destination from the house of Tata’s is offering its first-ever End of the Season Sale.

Avail up to 60% off on apparel, footwear, accessories and cosmetics. The sale will start from July 01, 2019 and will last till the end of July.

Westside offers a wide range of contemporary and exclusively designed apparels for the woman of today. Be it the 9 to 9 collections of Wardrobe, the casual and confident LOV, the young and edgy NUON and Sassy Soda, GIA for curvy women, StudioFit for fitness wear in performance fabrics,Wunderlove to enhance your personal fashion quotient, the festive and intricate collection of Vark, Bombay Paisley with its fusion of bohemian prints and global silhouettes, Zuba with its fine silk weaves or the forever favorite Utsa which lets you play with colours and silhouettes- Westside has something for every trend-conscious woman.

Keeping up with the latest trends in fashion, Westside offers a vast array of apparel for men. Brands for men include the young and edgy NUON, ETAwith ethnic influences & nature-inspired fabrics, Ascot for tailored perfection, Westsportfor casual wardrobe must-haves, StudioFit for fitness wear in performance fabrics, and WES for contemporary and confident wardrobe solutions.

Shopping for kids clothes is literally child’s play. Pick from Baby HOP, HOP or Y&Fwhich may be small in size but are big in size. They bring a riot of styles for your junior.

About Trent:

Established in 1998 and part of the Tata group, Trent is headquartered in Mumbai but has pan-India operations. Trent operates Westside, one of India’s largest and fastest-growing retail chains.

The company has already established 150 Westside stores measuring 8,000-34,000 sq. ft. across 84 cities. The Westside format offers an exclusive range of its own branded fashion apparel and continues to be the mainstay of the retailing business of the company. Some of the departments include women’s wear, menswear, kids’ wear, footwear, cosmetics, perfumes and handbags, household furniture accessories, lingerie, and gifts.