Entry fee for students to Bhitarkanika waived on 3 national holidays

Kendrapara: The State Forest department on Tuesday decided to waive off the entry fee of students visiting the Bhitarkanika National Park situated in Kendrapara district on three national holidays.

As per the announcement made by the Forest department, entry fee from students will not be charged to visit the national park on Gandhi Jayanti, Republic Day and Independence Day.

Based on a proposal submitted by the Rajnagar Forest division, the forest department has made this announcement.

Since students are the future generation of the country, it is necessary that they should be aware of wildlife preservation. With an aim to attract students across the country, the government has come up with the new development.