Engineering student goes missing while taking bath in Mahanadi

Cuttack: An engineering student went missing while taking bath in Mahanadi river near Naraj Anicut in Cuttack district on Sunday.

The missing youth has been identified as Vicky Kumar, a native of Jharkhand. He was studying in a private engineering college situated near Tangi in this district.

According to sources, Vicky had gone to take bath in the river near Naraj along with four of his friends this morning. While taking bath, they slipped into deep water and were swept away by the strong currents.

Though four of them managed to swim ashore, Vicky did not show up. Following this, his friends first informed the Fire Services Department, sources added.

Reportedly, the rescued personnel have reached the spot and launched a search operation to trace the missing youth.