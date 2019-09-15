Engineer beaten to death by labourer in Rourkela Steel Plant

Rourkela: An assistant engineer was allegedly beaten to death by a labourer following a minor argument on the premises of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) in Sudargarh district today.

The deceased has been identified as G Ganesh Kumar. The accused contractual labourer, Anil Lohar, has been arrested in connection with the death.

According to sources, Ganesh, executive engineer of Ferro Scrap Nigam Limited of RSP, had gone to plant today. Anil, who hails from Kansar village of Lathikata police limits, got into an argument with the engineer as he was asked to work on holiday today.

When the works were underway, Anil attacked Ganesh with an iron rod on his head. The engineer was profusely bleeding from the mouth after the attack and fainted on the spot. He was rushed to Ispat General Hospital (IGH) where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

On being informed, Tangarpali police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. Subsequently, the accused has been arrested.