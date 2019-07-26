ENG vs IRL Lord’s Test Day 2: England lead by 181 runs at Stumps

London: After enduring half a day full of toil, England team have reached stumps leading by 181 runs against Ireland. England were skittled out for 85 in their first innings.

Nightwatchman Jack Leach went for 92 while Jason Roy hit 72 as the hosts looked to make up for a disastrous first day.

When lightning flashes and bad light cut short the second day’s play in a match scheduled for four days rather than the usual five for a Test, the umpires brought an end to the day’s play with the hosts placed at 303/9.

Ireland bowlers have managed to make England nervous with 9 wickets before the rain arrived to give England some respite. With 2 full days still left in the match, a result is sure to arrive and it could very well be in Ireland’s favour if they are able to take the solitary wicket soon and then hold their nerves to chase victory.

Following the second day of the match, Jack Leach fell eight short of becoming the first England nightwatchman to make a Test century, but Ireland retained the upper hand in their maiden Test at Lord’s.

England’s middle order struggled to make the most of a strong start to the second innings to set up a thrilling day three.

Ireland have the chance to pull off one of the biggest upsets in Test history after another England batting collapse on Thursday set the scene for a thrilling finish at Lord’s.

Ireland are playing in just their third Test, with the visitors losing on debut to Pakistan last year and against fellow newcomers Afghanistan in March.