ENG vs AFG: Eoin Morgan sets world record with 17 sixes as hosts win

Manchester: England captain Eoin Morgan scripted a new world record for the maximum number of sixes hit during an ODI inning in the Cricket World Cup match against Afghanistan at Old Trafford.

Morgan smashed a career-best 148, with 118 coming from sixes and fours, off 71 balls to power England to 397-6, the highest score of the tournament so far and England’s highest-ever total in a World Cup.

The player who hit 16 sixes back-to-back took him to level with Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. Morgan walked in to bat at number 4 with England at 164/2.

Morgan dropped on 28, dominated a third-wicket stand of 189 with Joe Root (88), whose contribution to their partnership was a mere 43.

In the end, his whirlwind innings meant that England piled up 397 for six against a beleaguered Afghanistan side, the highest score of the tournament, and it ensured a simple victory by 150 runs.

England is currently at the top of the table, though there are two sides, India and New Zealand, who remain unbeaten. And the Kiwis could have overtaken them by Wednesday evening.