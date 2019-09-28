Encounter in J&K: Security forces kill 3 terrorists, hostage rescued

New Delhi: Security forces killed three terrorists and rescued a civilian who was taken hostage in Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The operation continued for nearly five-hour-long, the police said. Two more terrorists are suspected to be hiding inside the house.

Two encounters and one grenade attack have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir this morning. The first encounter started in Batote in Ramban district when the five terrorists tried to stop a passenger bus on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Eyewitnesses said five terrorists entered a home and took the hostage. They fired at the security forces and threw grenades before entering the home.

The security forces advanced with extreme caution to avoid collateral damage before the hostage was rescued, the sources said.