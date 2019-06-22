Emraan Hashmi’s first look from ‘Chehre’ revealed

By pragativadinewsservice
Emraan Hashmi
Mumbai: After revealing Amitabh Bachchan’s look from Rumi Jafry’s upcoming directorial Chehre, the makers have now released the first look of Emraan Hashmi from the film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the look of the actor on his Twitter handle today.

The film also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy, Raahgir Yadav and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Chehre, produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, will hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

pragativadinewsservice
