Emraan Hashmi’s first look from ‘Chehre’ revealed

Mumbai: After revealing Amitabh Bachchan’s look from Rumi Jafry’s upcoming directorial Chehre, the makers have now released the first look of Emraan Hashmi from the film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the look of the actor on his Twitter handle today.

<>

Presenting Emraan Hashmi’s look from mystery thriller #Chehre… Stars Amitabh Bachchan… Directed by Rumi Jafry… Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd… 21 Feb 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/7nGUBSr6P7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 22, 2019



</>

The film also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy, Raahgir Yadav and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Chehre, produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, will hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.