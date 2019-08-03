Emirates A380 flight makes ‘majestic’ landing

London: While most of the plane landings are an ordinary affair, an Emirates A380 flight made a majestic landing leaving the netizens asking for more.

The video of the moment showing an Emirates A380 emerging from thick fog only seconds before hitting the tarmac is doing rounds on social media platform as dozens of netizens have since commented on the video, describing the landing as “majestic” and “beautiful”.

The Emirates Superjumbo was flying in from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In the video recorded by Pilot Tom Jones the aircraft appeared to burst through a thick blanket of fog as if from nowhere when it came into land at London Gatwick airport.

The airline shared footage of the landing on Twitter with the caption: “Now that’s how to make a grand entrance.”

Now that’s how you make a grand entrance. Video credit: Tom Jones pic.twitter.com/ojAOguED4D — Emirates Airline (@emirates) July 31, 2019



The jet can be seen coming into land past two easy Jet aircraft waiting to take off.