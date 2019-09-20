Eminent Odia writer Pratibha Ray’s husband passes away

HeadlinesTwin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Pratibha Ray's husband
51

Bhubaneswar: Eminent Odia fiction writer Dr. Pratibha Ray’s husband Akshaya Chandra Ray passed away in Bhubaneswar today. He was 77.

As per reports, Akshaya was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here due to prolonged illness. He was discharged from the hospital today but was readmitted to the hospital at around 4 pm as his condition deteriorated.

Related Posts

Gandhian ideology to reach every nook & corner of state…

Elderly man rapes 5-yr-old girl in Jajpur, arrested

Fake currency & gold racket busted in Bhubaneswar

Akshaya breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar. Akshaya Chandra Ray, a retired government engineer, was presently the publisher of Adya Prakashani.

While a pall of gloom descended among the ardent readers’ of Ray, condolences kept pouring in social media from various sections and personalities.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Gandhian ideology to reach every nook & corner of state…

Elderly man rapes 5-yr-old girl in Jajpur, arrested

Fake currency & gold racket busted in Bhubaneswar

1 of 5,908