Eminent Odia writer Pratibha Ray’s husband passes away

Bhubaneswar: Eminent Odia fiction writer Dr. Pratibha Ray’s husband Akshaya Chandra Ray passed away in Bhubaneswar today. He was 77.

As per reports, Akshaya was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here due to prolonged illness. He was discharged from the hospital today but was readmitted to the hospital at around 4 pm as his condition deteriorated.

Akshaya breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar. Akshaya Chandra Ray, a retired government engineer, was presently the publisher of Adya Prakashani.

While a pall of gloom descended among the ardent readers’ of Ray, condolences kept pouring in social media from various sections and personalities.