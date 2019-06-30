Eminent Odia film producer Keshav Rout passes away

Cuttack: Eminent Odia film producer Keshav Rout breathed his last at his residence at Shankarpur area in Cuttack district on Sunday. He was 68.

As per sources, Keshav, who was also the executive committee member of Utkal Cine Chamber of Commerce (UCCC) died of cardiac arrest.

Rout is best known for producing family genre movies in Ollywood. He came to the industry in the year 1981 and produced many films such as ‘Santan’, ‘Bhisma Pratigyan’, ‘Suna Chadhei’ and ‘Suna Harini’.

He had also produced several television serials.