Eminent Odia film producer Keshav Rout passes away

HeadlinesState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Keshav Rout
27

Cuttack: Eminent Odia film producer Keshav Rout breathed his last at his residence at Shankarpur area in Cuttack district on Sunday. He was 68.

As per sources, Keshav, who was also the executive committee member of Utkal Cine Chamber of Commerce (UCCC) died of cardiac arrest.

Related Posts

Trump becomes first US President to step into North Korea

Sudarsan Pattnaik to participate in US Sand Sculpting…

PM stresses on water conservation in Mann ki Baat

Rout is best known for producing family genre movies in Ollywood. He came to the industry in the year 1981 and produced many films such as ‘Santan’, ‘Bhisma Pratigyan’, ‘Suna Chadhei’ and ‘Suna Harini’.

He had also produced several television serials.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.