Eminent Muslim citizens admire PM’s minority outreach

New Delhi: Eminent Muslim citizens have lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s minority outreach as he assured them full cooperation to bring them into the mainstream.

The Prime Minister told the newly-elected alliance MPs that there was a need to remove the ‘imaginary fear’ from the minds of minorities. Modi said it was high time that we need to look into the issue of welfare of minorities.

A group of eminent citizens belonging to the Muslim community welcomed Modi’s remarks. They said it is praiseworthy that the Prime Minister has offered to engage with them on various issues ranging from educational backwardness, skill development and confidence building measures.

Kamal Faruqui, former chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission, in a letter to the Prime Minister, has congratulated the BJP leader for winning the trust of the people for a second term. The letter was also signed by other prominent personalities of the Muslim community.

The letter said: “We are also happy to note that in the first meeting of your party MPs, you unequivocally committed yourself to work for and serve all sections of society.”