Elephants wreck havoc in Keonjhar village

Keonjhar: Panic gripped the villagers of Balabhadrapur under Champua forest range in Keonjhar district after an elephant herd went on a rampage here.

According to reports, the pachyderm herd entered the village and pulled down walls and boundaries of houses. Sources said, the elephant herd had been straying into the human settlement under Champua forest range and wreaking havoc in the area.

Despite efforts, the forest officials and residents of the village failed to drive away the pachyderms away from human settlement to the wild. Meanwhile, the villagers are in a state of panic due to the presence of elephants as these animals might wreak havoc again.

On being informed, the forest officials reached the spot. Efforts to control the wild animals are still on, sources said.

On the other hand, a minor boy sustained critical injuries after being attacked by a tusker at Pasirasahi in Sadar Forest Range in Keonjhar district. While the injured boy was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, he was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his health condition deteriorated.

Reportedly, the tusker also went on a rampage destroying house and paddy crop stored for procurement.