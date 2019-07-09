Elephant herd wrecks havoc in Keonjhar village

Joda: An elephant herd went on a rampage in Joda forest under Champua range on Monday night and damaged several houses in the nearby Jharana village.

According to reports, the elephant herd consisting of 23 pachyderms entered the village and ate away stocked rice from some houses by pulling down the walls.

Sources said, the elephant herd had been straying into the human settlement under Champua forest range and wreaking havoc in the area. the same herd had also strayed into the village on Sunday night and ate away rice after damaging three houses.

The jumbo herd damaged the houses of Prafulla Naik, Indu Naik, and Harihara Mahanta and also ate away the stocked rice by breaching the walls of the houses in the middle of the night, sources said and added that the movement of elephants has also laid widespread damage to nearby agricultural fields.

Meanwhile, the villagers have alleged that despite monitoring the movement of the elephants the forest department personnel have failed to control the situation which has resulted in huge loss to many villagers. The villagers have urged the district administration to provide assistance to the victims.

Reportedly, the elephant herd has been spotted venturing into the forest by crossing the Baitarani river near Jharana village under Joda forest section.