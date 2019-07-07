Elephant herd wreaks havoc in Keonjhar village

Keonjhar: Panic gripped the locals of Gumura village in Keonjhar district after an elephant herd went on a rampage in the area.

Reportedly, the elephant herd comprising 11 jumbos went on a rampage damaging at least five houses in the village.

According to sources, the pachyderms strayed into the village from the nearby forest last night and also destroyed paddy that was stocked.

Villagers informed the forest officials this morning who then rushed to the village and launched an operation to drive away the pachyderms from human habitation.