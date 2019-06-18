Elephant herd on rampage in Balasore

Balasore: Panic gripped the locals of Satarandi panchayat of Nilagiri block in Balasore district after an elephant herd went on a rampage in the area.

Reportedly, the elephant herd went on a rampage damaging the boundaries of several houses and destroyed the crop fields causing huge loss.

According to sources, a herd of elephants had strayed into the village from the nearby forest last night. Triggering an incident of man-animal conflict, one Chaitanya Majhi was injured after being attacked by a wild pachyderm that strayed into the area.

Villagers informed the forest officials this morning who then rushed to the village and launched an operation to drive away the pachyderms from the human habitation.

The forest officials said the situation is being monitored and added that necessary steps are taken to control the situation, sources said.