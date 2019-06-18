Elephant herd on rampage in Balasore

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Elephant herd
Representational image
7

Balasore: Panic gripped the locals of Satarandi panchayat of Nilagiri block in Balasore district after an elephant herd went on a rampage in the area.

Reportedly, the elephant herd went on a rampage damaging the boundaries of several houses and destroyed the crop fields causing huge loss.

Related Posts

Custodial Death: Kodinga police Inspector suspended

Married woman succumbs to burnt injuries, kins cry foul play

Huge cache of brown sugar seized in Balasore, four held

According to sources, a herd of elephants had strayed into the village from the nearby forest last night. Triggering an incident of man-animal conflict, one Chaitanya Majhi was injured after being attacked by a wild pachyderm that strayed into the area.

Villagers informed the forest officials this morning who then rushed to the village and launched an operation to drive away the pachyderms from the human habitation.

The forest officials said the situation is being monitored and added that necessary steps are taken to control the situation, sources said.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.