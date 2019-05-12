Elephant herd cools off in Mahendra Tanaya River

Gajapati: While heatwave prevailed across the state, a herd of elephants was spotted cooling off in the Mahendra Tanaya River in Paralakhemundi of Gajapati district.

According to sources, the huge herd rolled around in the river water to cool off.

Spotting the wild herd in the area, locals immediately informed the forest department personnel about the same.

On intimation, officials reached the spot and are closely monitoring the movement of the pachyderm herd in order to avoid any instance of human-animal conflict, sources said.

The extreme temperatures and dry conditions really take their toll on the wildlife, especially on the elephants that need to drink dozens of litres of water each day to survive.