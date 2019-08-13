Elephant havoc force villagers to perch atop trees in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: While reports of elephant herds straying into villages in Keonjhar district are frequently surfacing, villagers have perched themselves atop trees after houses were ravaged by jumbos.

One such incident was reported from Kusumita village of the district, where one Sudya Mahakud is living on a tree in a temporary structure after his house was damaged by wild elephants.

Kirtan Behera( 50) in Kusumita has also been spending nights on a treehouse for a similar reason.

Reportedly, to escape from the wrath of wild elephants, people have constructed makeshift wooden platforms atop trees in Sadar, Champua, Joda, Barbil and Ghatagoan blocks of the district.

Addressing the issue, Sadar Range officer has said he will try to provide compensation to the victims. He said official paperwork is being processed for the purpose. While Sudya has been persuaded to return to the village, a squad has been formed by the forest department to track the movement of elephants, sources said.