Elephant carcass found in Hindol forest range

Dhenkanal: The carcass of an elephant has been recovered from farmland in Hindol forest range in Dhenkanal district on Thursday.

According to sources, the jumbo was found dead in farmland in Karnapur area under Hindol forest range. The carcass was spotted by locals who informed the forest department officials.

Prima facie investigation suggested that the elephant came in contact with a live electric wire, suspected to have been laid by poachers.

An investigation had been initiated and a post-mortem examination was also conducted. Efforts are on to identify the miscreants who had laid the electric wire, officials informed.