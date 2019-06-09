Elephant calf found dead in Kandhamal

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Elephant calf
13

Phulbani: An elephant calf was found dead at Nilamadhab forest in Raikia block of Kandhamal district, forest department officials said on Sunday.

According to sources, the one and a half year old calf died after being attacked by a tusker. The mother elephant engaged in a fight with a tusker on Saturday night.

The angry tusker later attacked the baby elephant, leading to its death. The forest department officials learnt about the incident on Sunday morning and recovered the carcass.

The officials got the postmortem conduct of the calf and buried the carcass in the forest. Meanwhile, Phulbani forest officer Laxmi Narayan Behera visited the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

pragativadinewsservice
