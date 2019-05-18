Electrification In Jharsuguda-Sambalpur-Angul Section Completed

Bhubaneswar: Nine pairs of Express Trains and One pair Passenger Train have started running on electrification traction on the Jharsuguda-Sambalpur-Angul Section of East Coast Railway (ECoR).

22804/22803 Sambalpur-Howarh- Sambalpur Weekly Super Fast Express, 22805/22806 Bhubaneswar-Anadnd Vihar Terminal-Bhubaneswar Weekly S/F Express, 20817/20818 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express via Sambalpur, 12831/12832 Bokaro Steel City-Bhubaneswar-Bokaro Steel City Garib Rath Tri-weekly Express, 22839/22840 Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Intercity Express, 14709/14710 Bikaner-Puri-Bikaner Weekly Express, 12879/12880 Lokmanyatilak-Bhubaneswar- Lokmanyatilak Bi-weekly Express, 22865/22866 Lokmanyatilak-Puri- Lokmanyatilak Weekly Express, 20814/20813 Jodhpur-Puri-Jodhpur Weekly Express and 58131/58132 Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Passenger are now running with Electric Locomotive.

“Electric locomotives are pollution free, Energy Efficient, Environmental friendly and will save diesel. Sambalpur Division is going for mass electrification and very soon all the trains in the division will be run with electric locomotives in electric traction,” the ECoR said in a press note.