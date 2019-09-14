Electricity Office Vandalised after Youth’s death In Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: A youth was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a live wire in Pokhriapara village of Jagatsinghpur district today.

Angry over the incident, locals allegedly vandalised Erasma power office and blocked road blaming the lackadaisical attitude of the electricity authorities for the youth’s death.

The protesters also demanded immediate compensation for the kin of the deceased. On being informed about the incident, police reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, the locals called off their agitation after the authorities assured to provide compensation to the family members of the deceased.