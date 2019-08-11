Elections on September will go ahead as planned: Afghan Prez

Kabul: Afghanistan has ruled out suspension of presidential elections following the ongoing peace talks between US and Taliban, media reports said.

The President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani said the polls on September 28 will go ahead as planned.

In his address to the nation on Sunday to mark the Islamic festival of Eid al-Azha, Ghani said :”Election is vital for taking strong and difficult decisions in peace process. Afghanistan needs to elect a president and to have a new government so it can make powerful and difficult peace decisions with full authority and dignity”.

Ghani will lock horns with his Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, and 16 other candidates who are in the fray. Peace negotiations between the US and the Taliban are in the eighth round, reports said.