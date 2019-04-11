Elections 2019: 22% voter turnout till 11 am

HeadlinesState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Elections 2019
Bhubaneswar: Twenty-two per cent voter turnout was recorded till 11 am in first phase polls in Odisha, informed the chief election officer (CEO).

According to reports, 25 per cent voters of Berhampur Lok Sabha Constituencies have cast their votes till 11 am, 21 per cent voter turnout recorded in Nabarangpur and 23 per cent vote casting records has been received from Kalahandi.

Reports also claimed 23 per cent voter turnout recorded in Koraput.

Similarly, an average 22 per cent of polling by 11 am in Four Parliamentary Constituencies- Berhampur, Koraput, Kalahandi and Nabarangapur, the CEO office claimed.

