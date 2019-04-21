Election for Patkura assembly constituency adjourned

Kendrapara: The returning officer for Patkura assembly constituency in Kendrapara district today adjourned the polls for the assembly segment in the wake of death of BJD candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla on Saturday. The assembly constituency was scheduled to be held on April 29.

The returning officer in a notification stated as per the provisions in Section 52(1) (c) of the Representation of People Act, 1951, the election scheduled to be held on April 29 has been adjourned till the next date of notification for elections in the Patkura Assembly constituency by Election Commission of India.

Agarwalla who died at the age of 82 was elected as Patkura MLA in 2009 and 2014 elections. Prior to that, He had been elected MLA four other times from Kendrapara Assembly seat- In 2000, as BJP candidate; in 1990, as Janata Dal candidate; in 1977, as Janata Party candidate and in 1974, as Utkal Congress candidate.