Election flying squad seizes Rs 2 lakh in Balasore

Balasore: Election flying squad have seized Rs 2 lakh cash from two youths near Gandhi Square in Balasore district on Thursday.

According to sources, the election flying squad today intercepted two youths travelling on a motorcycle near Gandhi Square in Basta and conducted a search. During the search, the personnel found Rs 2 lakh in cash from their possession.

The officials have seized the amount and detained the youth for further interrogation into the matter.

Police have launched a probe to ascertain the source of the amount.