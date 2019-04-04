Election flying squad seizes Rs 2 lakh in Balasore

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Election flying squad
Representational Image
14

Balasore: Election flying squad have seized Rs 2 lakh cash from two youths near Gandhi Square in Balasore district on Thursday.

According to sources, the election flying squad today intercepted two youths travelling on a motorcycle near Gandhi Square in Basta and conducted a search. During the search, the personnel found Rs 2 lakh in cash from their possession.

Related Posts

Couple’s body recovered from house in Sundargarh…

Miscreants attack lawyer in Bhadrak, critical

BJP chief Amit Shah to visit Odisha on April 7

The officials have seized the amount and detained the youth for further interrogation into the matter.

Police have launched a probe to ascertain the source of the amount.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.