Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa skips meetings over MCC clean chits

New Delhi: Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa has stopped attending meetings over violation of conduct code clean chits, according to sources.

He has alleged that the poll body is overlooking the minority decisions and these are going unrecorded. Reports said Lavasa’s objections are related to the Election Commission’s alleged clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This has happened in six instances, Lavasa has alleged.

Lavasa in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on May 16 said the minority decisions recorded by him in several cases continue to be suppressed.

He alleged that this was being done in a way contrary to established conventions observed by multi-member poll body.

Therefore, it is futile for me to participate in the deliberations of the commission until its lawful functioning is restored, Lavasa said in his letter.

Lavasa said :”In the present circumstances, I am left with no option but to keep away from such proceedings”.

After the letter, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora called a meeting with Lavasa.

According to Arora, only minority views in quasi-judicial proceedings can be recorded in the orders and the decisions on poll code complaints are not quasi-judicial proceedings. Therefore, minority views need not be recorded, he reasoned.

The Election Commission on May 4 gave Prime Minister a clean chit for a speech delivered in Gujarat on April 21. In his speech he had claimed that his government had kept Pakistan on its toes to ensure the safe return of captured pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.

Arora in a statement on Saturday said the three members of the election body “are not expected to be template or clones of each other, there have been so many times in the past when there has been a vast diversion of views as it can, and should be.”

Arora said:” I personally never shied away from a public debate whenever required but there is time for everything.”

The three-member Election Commission consists of the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and two Election Commissioners, Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra.