Election 2019: Naveen files nominations for Hinjili

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday filed his nomination papers from Hinjili Assembly constituency in Ganjam district for the forthcoming assembly elections.

This is the fifth consecutive time that Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo filed his nomination papers for the elections from Hinjili Assembly constituency.

The CM first reached his constituency and offered prayers at the famous Tara Tarini temple in Purusottampur block of Ganjam. Later, he proceeded to the office of Chhatrapur Sub-collector,

He submitted his nomination papers at the Chhatrapur Sub-Collector office in the presence of party MPs and MLAs in the district.

Notably, Patnaik will contest the forthcoming elections from two assembly constituencies— Hinjili in Ganjam and Bijepur in Bargarh. Both Hinjili and Bijepur will go to polls on April 18 in Phase-2 for which Gazette notification has been issued.