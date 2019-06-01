Elderly woman trampled to death in Dhenkanal village

Dhenkanal: An elderly woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Gunudei under Dhenkanal Sadar forest range on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Golap Sahoo of the same locality.

According to sources, the victim was busy in household chores in the backyard of the house early this morning when the incident took place. A wild jumbo which had ventured into the village in search of food lifted her with the trunk and trampled to death after throwing onto the ground.

After the incident, villagers are in a state of panic as the pachyderm is reportedly present near the deceased woman.

On being informed about the incident, forest department officials reached the spot and are trying to drive away the elephant from the human settlement.