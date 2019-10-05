Elderly woman trampled to death by elephant in Dhenkanal

By pragativadinewsservice
Elderly woman trampled to death
Dhenkanal: An elderly woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jatia village under Mahabiroad police limit in Dhenkanal district on Saturday morning.

The identity of the deceased woman is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, the elderly woman had gone to her farmland this morning when she confronted with a pachyderm. The animal all of sudden attacked the woman. As a result, she died on the spot.

Irate over this, the locals created ruckus in the area. On intimation, police along with forest department officials reached the spot and are trying to pacify the locals.

