Elderly woman thrashed by son, daughter-in-law over monetary issues in Kandhamal village

Kandhamal: An elderly woman of Amalapada village under Phulbani Town Police limits in Kandhamal district has sought the help of the cops after being thrashed by her son and daughter-in-law over monetary issues.

According to sources, the victim, identified as Kuntala Nayak, has been staying at her daughter’s house for the past few months. While her three sons had earlier decided to pay for the required monetary assistance equally, the accused son was not paying for the same for the past two months.

Seeking answers for the actions, when Kuntala visited her son’s house she faced strong verbal abuse from the former.

Later, the argument turned violent after the accused son and his wife thrashed the elderly woman and kicked her out of the house.

While the victim expected her son to apologise for the inhuman behaviour, after being disappointed she lodged an FIR at the police station after four days.

Acting on the complaint, the cops have launched a probe into the matter.