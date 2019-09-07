Elderly woman killed, another critical in wall collapse in Boudh

Boudh: An elderly woman died while another woman was injured after the wall of a house collapsed and fell on them at Para village under Kantamal block in Boudh district today.

According to sources, Chandrakala Sahu and another woman, Sudeshna Danduasi were sitting inside a house, when suddenly a major portion of the wall came crashing down on them. The duo got trapped under the debris and left grievously injured.

They were rushed to Sonepur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment. While Chandrakala succumbed to injuries during treatment, the condition of Sudeshna was stated to be critical.