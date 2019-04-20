Elderly woman, grandson meet watery grave in Deogarh

Deogarh: An elderly woman and her minor grandson drowned in a pond in Malichua Village under Tileibani block of Deogarh district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Madadevi Singh (55) and her grandson Lait Singh.

According to reports, the duo had gone to take bath in the village pond this morning. However, the minor kid slipped into deep water and went under.

On seeing this, the elderly woman tried to save his grandchild, but she too met with the same fate.

Later, when they did not return home the family member along with the villagers carried out a search and recovered their lifeless bodies from the village pond.